We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unum (UNM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unum (UNM - Free Report) closed at $48.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 6.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Unum as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 0.86% from the prior-year quarter.
UNM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $12.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.61% and +2.38%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Unum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Unum has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.
Investors should also note that UNM has a PEG ratio of 0.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Accident and Health was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.