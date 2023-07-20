We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $189.53, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had lost 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Axon Enterprise as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $347.53 million, up 21.68% from the prior-year quarter.
AXON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.47% and +22.16%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower within the past month. Axon Enterprise is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axon Enterprise has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.57 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.39.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.