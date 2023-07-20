We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snap (SNAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Snap (SNAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.11, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 26.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Snap as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Snap is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.05 billion, down 5.65% from the prior-year quarter.
SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $4.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -76.47% and -1.99%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snap should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% lower. Snap is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Snap's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 316.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.28.
Also, we should mention that SNAP has a PEG ratio of 22.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNAP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNAP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.