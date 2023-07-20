We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $61.73, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Shell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, down 44.74% from the prior-year quarter.
SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.89% and -1.98%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Shell has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.09.
Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.