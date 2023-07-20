We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $52.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 3.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.78 billion, up 2.09% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $53.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -83.39% and +1.18%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.66.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.