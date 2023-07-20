We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF - Free Report) closed at $120 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 23.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bayerische Motoren Werke AG as it approaches its next earnings release.
BAMXF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.13 per share and revenue of $166.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.06% and +11.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.26% higher. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.