Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.86, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the online gaming platform had gained 9.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Roblox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, down 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $785.01 million, up 22.68% from the year-ago period.
RBLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.82 per share and revenue of $3.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.42% and +19.6%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Roblox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Roblox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.