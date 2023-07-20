We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) closed at $54.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 7.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.
Alaska Air Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.69, up 22.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.78 billion, up 4.57% from the prior-year quarter.
ALK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $10.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.34% and +8.5%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaska Air Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.18% higher within the past month. Alaska Air Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Alaska Air Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.
Meanwhile, ALK's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.