Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) closed at $344 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial equipment and software maker had gained 9.99% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Rockwell Automation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Rockwell Automation is projected to report earnings of $3.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.29 billion, up 16.19% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.98 per share and revenue of $8.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.24% and +14.49%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Automation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. Rockwell Automation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Rockwell Automation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.98.
Meanwhile, ROK's PEG ratio is currently 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ROK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.09 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.