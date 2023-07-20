Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)?

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (
IYW Quick Quote IYW - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $13.54 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. IYW seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index includes companies in the following sectors: software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment. The Index is capitalization-weighted and includes only companies in the technology industry of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Market Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.38%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 84.10% of the portfolio. Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 19.44% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet Inc Class A ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 64.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF return is roughly 52.17% so far, and is up about 34.13% over the last 12 months (as of 07/20/2023). IYW has traded between $70.72 and $113.48 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 27.44% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 144 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYW is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF ( VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $52.17 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $54.74 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)?
The iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW - Free Report) was launched on 05/15/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 4, placing it in top 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $13.54 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. IYW seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Technology RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index includes companies in the following sectors: software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment. The Index is capitalization-weighted and includes only companies in the technology industry of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Market Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.38%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 84.10% of the portfolio. Telecom and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 19.44% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 64.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Technology ETF return is roughly 52.17% so far, and is up about 34.13% over the last 12 months (as of 07/20/2023). IYW has traded between $70.72 and $113.48 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 27.44% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 144 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Technology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYW is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $52.17 billion in assets, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $54.74 billion. XLK has an expense ratio of 0.10% and VGT charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.