We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS) Surges 7.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS - Free Report) shares soared 7.8% in the last trading session to close at $20.11. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% loss over the past four weeks.
The surge in the stock price is likely due to positive momentum building around the company's lead pipeline candidate TP-03. A new drug application (NDA) filing is currently under FDA review seeking approval for TP-03 for the treatment of blepharitis, caused by demodex mites. A final decision by the regulatory body expected by August 25, 2023.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -325%. Revenues are expected to be $8.8 million, down 42.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TARS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR (VACC - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $2.20. Over the past month, VACC has returned -2%.
Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.59. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -243.9%. Vaccitech PLC Sponsored ADR currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).