New Strong Sell Stocks for July 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) is a renewable energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation (FCCO - Free Report) is a bank holding company for First Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

