Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging AeroVironment (AVAV) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AeroVironment is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 49 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AeroVironment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, AVAV has moved about 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of -4%. This means that AeroVironment is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Virgin Galactic's current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AeroVironment belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that AVAV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Virgin Galactic falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #127. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8%.
Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on AeroVironment and Virgin Galactic as they attempt to continue their solid performance.