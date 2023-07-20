We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Prog Holdings (PRG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PROG Holdings (PRG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PROG Holdings is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PROG Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRG's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, PRG has returned 114.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 9.3% on average. This means that PROG Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) . The stock is up 253.3% year-to-date.
For Redfin, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, PROG Holdings belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.4% so far this year, meaning that PRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Redfin, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #208. The industry has moved +19.3% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track PROG Holdings and Redfin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.