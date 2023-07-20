We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Rover Group (ROVR) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Rover Group, Inc. is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rover Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROVR's full-year earnings has moved 250% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ROVR has moved about 35.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 18.2% on average. As we can see, Rover Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 179.6%.
In Red Robin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Rover Group, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.5% so far this year, meaning that ROVR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Red Robin, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +12.8% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Rover Group, Inc. and Red Robin as they could maintain their solid performance.