Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, JBLU broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, JBLU has gained 6.3%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider JBLU's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting JBLU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today