D.R. Horton (DHI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) reported $9.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. EPS of $3.90 for the same period compares to $4.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82, the EPS surprise was +38.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales order - Homes sold: 22879 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 21405.29.
  • Homes Closed: 22985 versus the 16-analyst average estimate of 20591.39.
  • Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog: 19186 compared to the 20323.26 average estimate based on 15 analysts.
  • Sales order backlog - Value: $7.45 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.82 billion.
  • Net sales order - Value: $8.72 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $7.97 billion.
  • Revenues- Rental: $667.10 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $273.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +508.1%.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $228.50 million versus the 16-analyst average estimate of $216.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding: $8.73 billion versus $7.75 billion estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $8.70 billion compared to the $7.75 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding: $30.50 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $22.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +167.5%.
  • Revenues- Forestar: $368.90 million versus $205.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues From- Eliminations: -$272.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$244.58 million.

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


