Compared to Estimates, S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $102.31 million, up 16.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $102.5 million, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how S&T Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP): 4.22% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.24%.
  • Efficiency Ratio (FTE): 48.21% versus 51.29% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $14.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.20 million.
Shares of S&T Bancorp have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

