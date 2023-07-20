Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Marsh & McLennan (
MMC Quick Quote MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.88 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.73 billion, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 11% compared to the 5.58% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 13% compared to the 8.46% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.58%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 8% versus 3.85% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $357 million versus $392.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $858 million compared to the $795.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.69 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenue- Consulting: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year. Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$18 million versus -$15.04 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.72 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $576 million versus $579.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.88 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.73 billion, representing a surprise of +2.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Marsh & McLennan here>>>
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated: 11% compared to the 5.58% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service: 13% compared to the 8.46% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter: 11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.58%.
- Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting: 8% versus 3.85% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC: $357 million versus $392.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA: $858 million compared to the $795.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada: $1.69 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America: $137 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
- Revenue- Consulting: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Corporate eliminations: -$18 million versus -$15.04 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services: $3.72 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $576 million versus $579.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.