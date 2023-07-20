Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) reported $25.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $2.80 for the same period compares to $2.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.68 billion, representing a surprise of +3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth): 7.5% versus 3.57% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - US: $250 million versus $255.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips - International: $147 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $140.47 million.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Knees - US: $221 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.72 million.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Knees - International: $142 million compared to the $134.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech - Total: $7.79 billion compared to the $7.50 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Sales- Pharmaceutical- Oncology - Total: $4.40 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Trauma: $739 million versus $722.31 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Spine, Sports & Other: $766 million versus $737.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Advanced: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- MedTech- Surgery - Total: $2.59 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.
  • Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics - Hips: $397 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $396.23 million.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

