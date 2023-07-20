We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in Harrow (HROW): Can Its 17.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 17.8% higher at $21.53. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Harrow scored a strong price rise, driven by optimism surrounding the company’s recent announcement to acquire Japanese pharmaceutical company, Santen’s branded ophthalmic portfolio.
The addition of several high utility and trusted products positions the company’s portfolio to be one of the most comprehensive in the domestic market. The acquisition advances Harrow’s goal of becoming a leader in the top tier of ophthalmic pharmaceutical companies in United States, which might have boosted confidence in the stock.
This pharmaceutical and drug compounding company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -200%. Revenues are expected to be $29.32 million, up 25.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Harrow, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HROW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
