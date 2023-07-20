We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NGD vs. TFPM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with New Gold (NGD - Free Report) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, New Gold has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Triple Flag Precious Metals has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NGD has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
NGD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.64, while TFPM has a forward P/E of 36.89. We also note that NGD has a PEG ratio of 5.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TFPM currently has a PEG ratio of 5.61.
Another notable valuation metric for NGD is its P/B ratio of 1. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TFPM has a P/B of 1.20.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NGD's Value grade of A and TFPM's Value grade of F.
NGD has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TFPM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NGD is the superior option right now.