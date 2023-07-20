Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) has entered into a technology agreement with Sabre Corporation. Per the agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the main Central Reservation System for all Hyatt hotels from 2024. This technological integration will upgrade Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, organize its operations and offer a seamless and efficient experience to guests, comprising a faster search and booking process. The improved system integration will cater to the aforementioned factors through flexible calendar search, enhanced rooms and rate views along with an efficient booking process. The agreement was undertaken following the announcement of Hyatt PrO, which emphasizes on optimizing the company’s revenue management system. Hyatt is optimistic about the new agreement with Sabre as it aligns with the its objective to simplify hotel systems while creating property-level flexibility. This collaboration determines Hyatt’s dedication to empower the hospitality industry and elevate its guest experience. Service Enhancement Initiatives
Hyatt (H) Partners Sabre to Enhance Central Reservation System
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) has entered into a technology agreement with Sabre Corporation. Per the agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the main Central Reservation System for all Hyatt hotels from 2024.
This technological integration will upgrade Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, organize its operations and offer a seamless and efficient experience to guests, comprising a faster search and booking process. The improved system integration will cater to the aforementioned factors through flexible calendar search, enhanced rooms and rate views along with an efficient booking process.
The agreement was undertaken following the announcement of Hyatt PrO, which emphasizes on optimizing the company’s revenue management system.
Hyatt is optimistic about the new agreement with Sabre as it aligns with the its objective to simplify hotel systems while creating property-level flexibility. This collaboration determines Hyatt’s dedication to empower the hospitality industry and elevate its guest experience.
Service Enhancement Initiatives
Hyatt is continuously devising newer ways to enhance the guest experience and raise occupancy. Successful innovation has been Hyatt’s trademark and its commitment to impactful architectural design of hotels in both large-scale conventions and smaller leisure markets is commendable. The company also has a creative approach to food and beverage at its hotels worldwide and has created profitable and popular venues that build and enhance demand for its properties.
Furthermore, the company’s World of Hyatt loyalty program offers access to millions of urban renters, thereby facilitating them with global points through the medium of rents. With the best-in-class loyalty program and digital platform, the company’s portfolio of brands is resonating well.
Shares of Hyatt have gained 50.4% in the past year, compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 19.6% growth.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Hyatt currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) , Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK - Free Report) and Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) .
American Public Education presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
APEI has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.6%, on average. The stock has gained 32.2% in the past one month. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s 2023 sales indicates a decline of 4.9% while earnings per share (EPS) indicates a growth of 83.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Mohawk presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MHK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. The stock has gained 9.6% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHK’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a decline of 4.9% and 26.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 28.4% in the year-to-date period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAR’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 13.1% and 25.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.