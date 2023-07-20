See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Frontier Communications (FYBR) Surges 26.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Frontier Communications (FYBR - Free Report) shares rallied 26.3% in the last trading session to close at $15.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 29.9% loss over the past four weeks.
Frontier benefiting from growing adoption of its Internet solutions thanks to speed and low latency. The company's expanding customer base is a key catalyst.
This telecommunications company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -97.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.44 billion, down 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Frontier Communications, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FYBR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Frontier Communications is part of the Zacks Communication - Network Software industry. A10 Networks (ATEN - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $14.17. ATEN has returned -5.4% in the past month.
For A10 Networks
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. A10 Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).