Image: Bigstock
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $150.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2023. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.93 billion, up 2.13% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.72, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.