We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $286.91, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 0.09% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.57% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HCA Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.28, up 1.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 billion, up 5.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.10 per share and revenue of $63.41 billion, which would represent changes of +7.16% and +5.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. HCA Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note HCA Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.34.
Meanwhile, HCA's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HCA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.