Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $346.61, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.44, up 53.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.65, which means Berkshire Hathaway B is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.