Target (TGT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $134.64, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer had lost 0.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Target will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 297.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.67 billion, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.19 per share and revenue of $110.28 billion, which would represent changes of +36.05% and +1.06%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Target's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.
Investors should also note that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.