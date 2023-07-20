We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Immersion (IMMR) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) closed at $6.98, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the touch-based technology company had lost 2.1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Immersion will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Immersion to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.02 million, up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $39.4 million, which would represent changes of -2.27% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Immersion should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Immersion is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Immersion has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.49, so we one might conclude that Immersion is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.