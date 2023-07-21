We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $10.27, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 16.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Medical Properties will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Medical Properties to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.81 million, down 11.85% from the year-ago period.
MPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.29% and -6.78%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% lower within the past month. Medical Properties is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Medical Properties currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.06.
Also, we should mention that MPW has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MPW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.