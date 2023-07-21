We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.50, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 10.28% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.63% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Stellantis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $207.9 billion, which would represent changes of -5.36% and +17.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.94% higher. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.16.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.