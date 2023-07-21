We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed at $14.27, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 2.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Goldman Sachs BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $109.16 million, up 40.94% from the prior-year quarter.
GSBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $435.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.14% and +21.7%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.46, so we one might conclude that Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.