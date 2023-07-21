We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed at $58.46, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had gained 13.22% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Sterling Infrastructure will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Sterling Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $491.5 million, down 3.74% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion, which would represent changes of +11.39% and +1.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.88, so we one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that STRL has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow STRL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.