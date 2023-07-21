We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) closed at $12.03, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 17.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.98 million, up 16.22% from the prior-year quarter.
AVDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $367.73 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.17% and +16.24%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.