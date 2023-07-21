We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
QuantumScape Corporation (QS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.13, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 44.33% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from QuantumScape Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, QuantumScape Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.22 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuantumScape Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QuantumScape Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.