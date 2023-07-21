We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.19, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 8.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.
Main Street Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.03 million, up 40.88% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $484.86 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.28% and +28.66%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.