3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Dreyfus Strategic Value Y (DRGYX - Free Report) has a 0.64% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DRGYX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.32% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.1 A (ETTGX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. ETTGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ETTGX, with annual returns of 11.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (FGRIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FGRIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FGRIX has an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.42%, and annual returns of 11.11% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


