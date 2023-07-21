We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. is one of 131 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNCY's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, SNCY has gained about 43% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 15.1% on average. This shows that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.1% year-to-date.
In Teekay Tankers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 35.5% so far this year, so SNCY is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Teekay Tankers falls under the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. and Teekay Tankers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.