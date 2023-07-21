We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OSK or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) and Ferrari (RACE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Oshkosh has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that OSK likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RACE has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
OSK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.07, while RACE has a forward P/E of 48.06. We also note that OSK has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06.
Another notable valuation metric for OSK is its P/B ratio of 1.85. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RACE has a P/B of 21.47.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OSK's Value grade of A and RACE's Value grade of C.
OSK has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than RACE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that OSK is the superior option right now.