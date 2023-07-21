Chipotle (CMG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.1%. How Are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $12.21, indicating growth of 31.3% from $9.30 registered in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2,522 million, suggesting an increase of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.
Factors at Play
Chipotle's second-quarter top line is expected to increase year over year, courtesy of its digital efforts, Chipotlane add-ons and new restaurant openings. This and the introduction of new menu items, a rise in delivery menu prices and lower marketing investments are likely to have driven comps improvement in the to-be-reported quarter.
Our model estimates comparable restaurant sales to increase 6.3% year over year. We expect food and beverage revenues to increase 13.5% year over year to $2,488.5 million. However, delivery service revenues are expected to be $20.3 million, down 1.1% year over year. Restaurant-level margin is estimated at 26.9% compared with 25.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Elevated costs concerning avocados and wage pressures are likely to have hurt margins in the second quarter. CMG anticipates cost of sales to remain in the low 29% range in the second quarter, while labor costs are expected to remain in the mid-24% range. Other operating costs are expected to be in the low-14% range.
Our model predicts, food, beverage and packaging costs to be $731.4 million, up 8.5% year over year. Per the model, labor costs are expected to increase 12.4% year over year to $618.1 million. What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chipotle this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: Chipotle has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks
Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI Quick Quote BJRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. Shares of BJ's Restaurants have gained 51.7% in the past year. BJRI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 93%. Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC Quick Quote YUMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Yum China have increased 23.9% in the past year. YUMC’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 301.6%. Domino's Pizza, Inc. ( DPZ Quick Quote DPZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Domino's have declined 4.3% in the past year. DPZ’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.9%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Chipotle (CMG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.1%.
How Are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $12.21, indicating growth of 31.3% from $9.30 registered in the year-ago quarter.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $2,522 million, suggesting an increase of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Quote
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.
Factors at Play
Chipotle's second-quarter top line is expected to increase year over year, courtesy of its digital efforts, Chipotlane add-ons and new restaurant openings. This and the introduction of new menu items, a rise in delivery menu prices and lower marketing investments are likely to have driven comps improvement in the to-be-reported quarter.
Our model estimates comparable restaurant sales to increase 6.3% year over year. We expect food and beverage revenues to increase 13.5% year over year to $2,488.5 million. However, delivery service revenues are expected to be $20.3 million, down 1.1% year over year. Restaurant-level margin is estimated at 26.9% compared with 25.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.
Elevated costs concerning avocados and wage pressures are likely to have hurt margins in the second quarter. CMG anticipates cost of sales to remain in the low 29% range in the second quarter, while labor costs are expected to remain in the mid-24% range. Other operating costs are expected to be in the low-14% range.
Our model predicts, food, beverage and packaging costs to be $731.4 million, up 8.5% year over year. Per the model, labor costs are expected to increase 12.4% year over year to $618.1 million.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chipotle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Chipotle has an Earnings ESP of +1.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #1.
Shares of BJ's Restaurants have gained 51.7% in the past year. BJRI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 93%.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Yum China have increased 23.9% in the past year. YUMC’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 301.6%.
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Shares of Domino's have declined 4.3% in the past year. DPZ’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 3.9%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.