Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) closed at $6.87, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the an electric vehicle automaker had gained 20.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lucid Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 7, 2023. On that day, Lucid Group is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $201.94 million, up 107.45% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $790.2 million, which would represent changes of +10.19% and +29.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.2% higher within the past month. Lucid Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.