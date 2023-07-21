We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed at $47.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had lost 1.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tecnoglass as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $208.9 million, up 23.52% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $846.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +18.2%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tecnoglass. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Tecnoglass currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.41, so we one might conclude that Tecnoglass is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.