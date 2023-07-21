We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.96, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 2.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medtronic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.57 billion, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.
MDT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $32.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.73% and +2.97%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Medtronic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.57.
It is also worth noting that MDT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.