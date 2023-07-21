We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) closed at $6.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 38.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CleanSpark as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 58.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $46.2 million, up 48.89% from the year-ago period.
CLSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $184.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -162.16% and +40.43%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CleanSpark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
