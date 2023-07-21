We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) closed at $2.88, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $53.71 million, down 1.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $233.41 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +9.7%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.