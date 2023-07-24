Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited (BHP - Free Report) is one of the world's largest diversified resource companies with operations across several continents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF (BASFY - Free Report) is the world's leading chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.0% downward over the last 60 days.

