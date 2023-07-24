United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
United Airlines (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $58.23 in the previous session. United Airlines has gained 52.8% since the start of the year compared to the 14.7% move for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 36.1% return for the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. UAL Quick Quote UAL - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 19, 2023, United reported EPS of $5.03 versus consensus estimate of $3.99 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.8%.
For the current fiscal year, United is expected to post earnings of $9.89 per share on $53 billion in revenues. This represents a 292.46% change in EPS on a 17.9% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.15 per share on $55.94 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.76% and 5.54%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
United may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
United has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 5.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.5X versus its peer group's average of 8.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, United currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if United passes the test. Thus, it seems as though United shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does UAL Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of UAL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Air France-KLM SA (. AFLYY has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A. AFLYY Quick Quote AFLYY - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Air France-KLM SA beat our consensus estimate by 1,200%, and for the current fiscal year, AFLYY is expected to post earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $30.55 billion.
Shares of Air France-KLM SA have gained 0.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 4.67X and a P/CF of 0.39X.
The Transportation - Airline industry is in the top 18% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for UAL and AFLYY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
