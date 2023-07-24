What's in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q2 Earnings?

Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s second-quarter earnings has increased 0.6% in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one, the average beat being 1.4%. Let’s see how things have been shaping up for Zebra Technologies this earnings season. Factors to Note
Large customer order deferrals in the mobile computing business are expected to have affected the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) segment’s revenues in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the EVM segment’s revenues indicates a 5.2% decline from the year-ago reported number. Supply-chain disruptions are also likely to have weighed on Zebra Technologies’ performance.
Given ZBRA’s international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have weighed on its top line. For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects a negative impact of 2 percentage-point from currency headwinds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues in the second quarter suggests a 10.7% drop from the year-ago reported figure. Also, the consensus estimate for adjusted earnings indicates a 30.8% decline from the year-ago reported number. However, growth across data capture solutions, printing and radio frequency identification are expected to have supported Zebra Technologies’ second-quarter performance. ZBRA’s Matrox Imaging (June 2022) acquisition, which has enabled the former to combine its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision portfolio with the latter’s expertise in the imaging market, is likely to have benefited ZBRA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ZBRA this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. Earnings ESP: ZBRA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $3.31. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: ZBRA presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Highlights of Q1 Earnings
Zebra Technologies reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $3.55 per share. The bottom line decreased 4.5% year over year. Total revenues of $1,405 million beat the consensus estimate of $1,392 million. The top line decreased 1.9% year over year. Consolidated organic net sales decreased 0.3% year over year.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies within the broader
Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle. Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jun 30, 2023) results on Aug 2. Emerson’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one, the average beat being 4.5%. Allegion plc ( ALLE Quick Quote ALLE - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Jul 26. ALLE’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 12.5%. Ingersoll Rand Inc. ( IR Quick Quote IR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2. Ingersoll Rand’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 12.6%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Zebra Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote
