Is CarGurus (CARG) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CarGurus (CARG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CarGurus is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 117 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CarGurus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARG's full-year earnings has moved 1275.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CARG has moved about 62.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 44.8%. As we can see, CarGurus is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.2%.
The consensus estimate for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 433.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CarGurus belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that CARG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +24.3% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track CarGurus and Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.