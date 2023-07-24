We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Copa Holdings (CPA) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Copa Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 131 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA's full-year earnings has moved 26.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CPA has gained about 42.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Copa Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) . The stock is up 32.6% year-to-date.
In Greenbrier Companies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Copa Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.1% so far this year, so CPA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Greenbrier Companies, however, belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #126. The industry has moved +13.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Copa Holdings and Greenbrier Companies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.